Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) traded down 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.04. 106,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,935,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 300,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,667,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 455,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,196.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,186,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 162,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 724,816 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 143,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

