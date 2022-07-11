Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 13.5%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. 16,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,092,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 3,006.62%. Analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 535.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.