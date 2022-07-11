Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 13.5%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) shares were down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 16,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,092,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.86.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 3,006.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 535.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

