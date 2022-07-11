Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,000. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.1% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 229,294 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $422.16. 1,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.