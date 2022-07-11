Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,568 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.47 on Monday, hitting $228.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,010. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.73 and its 200-day moving average is $256.51.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

