Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

MO traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 124,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,739,078. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

