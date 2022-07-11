Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.23. 8,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,505. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $312.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

