Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 47,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.70. 35,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,997. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

