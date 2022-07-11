Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,813,000 after buying an additional 3,785,686 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,480,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,703 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.85. 6,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.