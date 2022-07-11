Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 697.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $5.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,760. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.61. The firm has a market cap of $173.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.