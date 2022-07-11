Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 138,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 102,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,237,938. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $178.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.31.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

