Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after acquiring an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,349,000 after acquiring an additional 154,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after acquiring an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,535,000 after buying an additional 101,552 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.77. 5,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,650. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

