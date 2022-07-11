Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,170 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000. McDonald’s accounts for 0.1% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after acquiring an additional 903,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after acquiring an additional 876,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.39. 9,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,950. The company has a market cap of $187.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

