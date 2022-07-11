Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$3.60 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.67.

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$3.73. The stock has a market cap of C$358.26 million and a PE ratio of -41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 8.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.47.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

