MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Down 9%

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.04. 494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 198,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTW. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 20,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,886.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 260,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,387.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketWise by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in MarketWise by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 186,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 136,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

