MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Down 9%

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.04. 494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 198,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTW. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.
In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 20,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,886.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 260,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,387.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketWise by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in MarketWise by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 186,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 136,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.
About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
