Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $214,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $352.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.31. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.71.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

