Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $395,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $92.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $234.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

