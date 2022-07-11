Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Makes New $260,000 Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.10.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $118.18 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average is $132.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.