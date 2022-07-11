Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Trimmed by Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 6.1% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ:META traded down $6.73 on Monday, hitting $164.15. 264,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,268,637. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $444.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.