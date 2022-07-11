Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Lowered to $160.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $127.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Middleby has a twelve month low of $121.85 and a twelve month high of $201.34.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,376.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Middleby by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Middleby by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

