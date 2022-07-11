MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $177,672.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,793.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,166.73 or 0.05611041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00026988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00250851 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00622479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00514950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00072500 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

