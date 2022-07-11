Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,466 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.2% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,987,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $8.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $381.14. 4,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,567. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $178.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

