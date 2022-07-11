Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Shares in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 503,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Broad Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ BRAC opened at $9.93 on Monday. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71.

Broad Capital Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

