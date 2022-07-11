Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires Shares of 328,083 Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 328,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.05% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSGA. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

