Mizuho Securities USA LLC Cuts Position in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its stake in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 643,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in CENAQ Energy were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter worth $997,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,105,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,974,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENQ opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. CENAQ Energy Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.96.

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

