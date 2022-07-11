Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases 341,454 Shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,454 shares during the quarter. Benessere Capital Acquisition makes up about 1.2% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 6.02% of Benessere Capital Acquisition worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $935,000. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benessere Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

