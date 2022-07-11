Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 49,525 Shares of Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its position in Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,525 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Pacifico Acquisition worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAFO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter worth $201,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacifico Acquisition by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacifico Acquisition by 742.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 102,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,071,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,225,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAFO opened at $10.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. Pacifico Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

