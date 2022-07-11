Mizuho Securities USA LLC Trims Position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,102 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Blockchain Moon Acquisition were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

