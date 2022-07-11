Mizuho Securities USA LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 580,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

MRK stock opened at $93.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

