Monavale Price Reaches $1,366.57 on Major Exchanges (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded up 26% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $13.94 million and $4.88 million worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,366.57 or 0.06692944 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monavale has traded 174.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00026381 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00247387 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000977 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,203 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.