MONK Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. MONK has a market cap of $1.21 million and $38,309.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MONK has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002042 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

