Morgan Stanley Cuts Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Price Target to €22.30

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €30.80 ($32.08) to €22.30 ($23.23) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BVRDF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($30.21) to €26.00 ($27.08) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($30.73) to €30.00 ($31.25) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.97.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $25.28 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $34.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

