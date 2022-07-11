Morgan Stanley Cuts Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target to €45.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €48.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($46.88) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PUBGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($67.71) to €63.00 ($65.63) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($72.92) to €67.00 ($69.79) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($80.21) to €78.00 ($81.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Publicis Groupe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5066 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.