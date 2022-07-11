Morgan Stanley Lowers Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $73.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.56% from the company’s current price.

AYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

NYSE:AYX traded down $2.32 on Monday, hitting $50.15. 749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.79. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.16.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after acquiring an additional 44,324 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Alteryx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,473,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,939,000 after acquiring an additional 91,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Alteryx by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,276,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,208,000 after acquiring an additional 175,689 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

