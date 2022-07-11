Morgan Stanley Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $155.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DDOG. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.40.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.52. 13,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,043,208. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day moving average is $129.29. Datadog has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,356,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $509,850.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,201.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,294,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at $27,583,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,382 shares of company stock worth $9,967,720 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Datadog by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Datadog by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in Datadog by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

