Morgan Stanley Trims Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Target Price to $73.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALK. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.86.

NYSE:ALK opened at $40.89 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

