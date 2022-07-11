Morgan Stanley Trims Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Target Price to $73.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALK. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.86.
NYSE:ALK opened at $40.89 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30.
In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
