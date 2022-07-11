Morgan Stanley Trims Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Target Price to C$154.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley to C$154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities restated a hold rating and issued a C$169.00 price target (down from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating and issued a C$130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$154.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$146.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$128.50 and a twelve month high of C$171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.96 billion and a PE ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$144.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$153.54.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total value of C$1,904,487.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,811,057 shares in the company, valued at C$1,993,178,107.68. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,211,876.38. Insiders sold 1,051,900 shares of company stock valued at $156,357,001 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

