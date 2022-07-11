MyNeighborAlice Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00010655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $66.43 million and $45.08 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,372.66 or 0.99998013 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002859 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.