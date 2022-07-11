Nabox Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Nabox has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nabox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nabox has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00120716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017010 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Nabox Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,902,691,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nabox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nabox using one of the exchanges listed above.

