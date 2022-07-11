National Bankshares Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$28.47.

AC stock opened at C$16.81 on Thursday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$15.57 and a one year high of C$26.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1.83.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.63) by C($0.88). The company had revenue of C$2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.74 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.2999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz purchased 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72. Also, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at C$58,444.20.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

