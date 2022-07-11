Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $244.23 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,272,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 223,414 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 18.9% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 1.46% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $244,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $521,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $102.00 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average of $106.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

