Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.