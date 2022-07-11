Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.21.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.65%.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
