Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKTR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $85,608.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,672,000 after acquiring an additional 339,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after acquiring an additional 918,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after acquiring an additional 508,754 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,808,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 970,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $3.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.22. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

