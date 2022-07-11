Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €70.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($72.92) target price by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($104.17) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($72.92) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.13) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.50 ($81.77) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NEM stock traded up €0.54 ($0.56) on Monday, reaching €61.06 ($63.60). 117,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Nemetschek has a one year low of €52.80 ($55.00) and a one year high of €116.15 ($120.99). The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.33.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

