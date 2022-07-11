Neo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $39.79 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $8.83 or 0.00042875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market cap of $622.74 million and $39.79 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00116861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004854 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,590.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002179 BTC.

About Neo

Neo is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

