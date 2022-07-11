Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.51

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 1120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $728.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $722.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.48 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 329,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,508,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,377 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

