NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 17.2%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) shares traded down 17.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 379,075 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 159,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81.
About NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO)
