Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JWN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Nordstrom stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $38.48.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,034,670. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

