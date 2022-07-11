Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.47. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $381,817.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,310 shares of company stock valued at $79,863. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial (Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.