Nsure.Network (NSURE) Achieves Market Cap of $83,022.01

Nsure.Network (NSURE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Nsure.Network has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Nsure.Network has a market capitalization of $83,022.01 and $247,154.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nsure.Network Profile

Nsure.Network (NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. The official message board for Nsure.Network is medium.com/@nsure_network . The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/# . Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

Nsure.Network Coin Trading

